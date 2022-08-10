Famous Rapper Comments On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post

Skip to main content
LOOK: Lil Baby Commented On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post

LOOK: Lil Baby Commented On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post

Rapper Lil Baby commented on Anthony Edwards' recent Instagram post. Edwards was the first overall pick (out of the University of Georgia) in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Recently, Anthony Edwards made a post to Instagram with a video of the new Sprite commercial that he is in. 

There were thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post.

One of the people who commented was rapper Lil Baby.

Lil Baby's Comment On Anthony Edwards' Post 

The 21-year-old is one of the rising stars in all of the NBA, and has the potential to be a true superstar one day.

The 21-year-old is one of the rising stars in all of the NBA, and has the potential to be a true superstar one day.  

This past season, was second year in the NBA, and he already averaged 21.3 points per contest. 

He also grabbed 4.8 rebounds and dished out 3.8 assists per contest.

The Timberwolves went 46-36, and finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.  

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to secure their spot in the NBA playoffs.

This was the first time the Timberwolves made the playoffs since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

They lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies six games, but the series was close.

There is a good case to be made that the Timberwolves could have won the series. 

Next season, they could end up being on of the few true contenders in the Western Conference. 

They have a loaded roster with Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

In addition, they traded for All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. 

USATSI_18129027_168388303_lowres
