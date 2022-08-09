LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post

On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram.

The post had thousands of likes and comments, and one of the people who commented was 2022 Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comment On Steph Curry's Post

Beckham Jr. has played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams over his career.

He finished up last season playing for the Rams, and they won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He caught a touchdown during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, but he got injured during the game and did not return.

Currently, he is a free agent.

As for Curry, he is also coming off winning a championship this season.

The 34-year-old averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range, and he helped the Warriors win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

They beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Curry is now a four-time NBA Champion, and he also won his first Finals MVP Award.

The Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span.

They are one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA, and Curry is going to go down as one of the best players to ever play.