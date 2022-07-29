Mikal Bridges Sends Out 1-Word Tweet On Friday

Skip to main content
LOOK: Phoenix Suns Star Sends Out 1-Word Tweet On Friday

On Friday, Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges sent out a tweet with just one word. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
On Friday, Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges sent out a tweet with just one word.

Bridges wrote: "Life"

The former Villanova star was the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he has spent his entire pro-career with the Suns. 

This past season, he was a starter in all 82 regular season games and 13 playoff games. 

He made the All-Defensive Team, and averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. 

On defense, he averaged 1.2 steals per game. 

He also shot over 53% from the field and nearly 37% from the three-point range. 

Right now, he has turned himself into one of the best role players in the entire NBA. 

The Suns have Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, so Bridges has found a way to be a very big compliment to their core players. 

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

This past season, they had the best regular season record in the history of the franchise, and they were the top seed in the Western Conference (and the entire NBA). 

They finished with a 64-18 record.  

In the first-round, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in a hard-fought six game series.  

However, in the second-round they were stunned by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. 

They had a 2-0 lead in the series, but ended up getting blown out in a Game 7 on their home floor. 

