LOOK: Photos Of Jayson Tatum With Jay-Z And Kevin Hart

Several photos of Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum with rapper Jay-Z and movie star Kevin Hart are going around social media on Wednesday.

Tatum and the Celtics made the NBA Finals last month, but they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then went to Game 7 with the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round, and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum had already been to the Eastern Conference Finals twice in his career prior to this year, but this time they finally broke through to make the Finals.

At just 24-years-old, Tatum is already off to an unbelievable start to his NBA career.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

Charania: "The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."