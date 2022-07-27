Skip to main content
LOOK: Photos Of Jayson Tatum With Jay-Z And Kevin Hart

LOOK: Photos Of Jayson Tatum With Jay-Z And Kevin Hart

Photos of Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum with Jay-Z and Kevin Hart are going viral on Twitter. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors last month.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Several photos of Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum with rapper Jay-Z and movie star Kevin Hart are going around social media on Wednesday. 

JAY-Z Daily: "JAY-Z hanging out with Kevin Hart, Jayson Tatum and Shammgod atop Roc Nation rooftop terrace in NYC"

Tatum and the Celtics made the NBA Finals last month, but they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then went to Game 7 with the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round, and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Tatum had already been to the Eastern Conference Finals twice in his career prior to this year, but this time they finally broke through to make the Finals. 

At just 24-years-old, Tatum is already off to an unbelievable start to his NBA career. 

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. 

Charania: "The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Photos Of Jayson Tatum With Jay-Z And Kevin Hart

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_10535854_168388303_lowres
News

Former 76ers Player Signing With New Team

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_15545647_168388303_lowres
News

Former Golden State Warriors Player Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_10593717_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513181_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Massive Report About Draymond Green On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_6033256_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Dwight Howard Reportedly Interested In Joining The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15923442_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About The Miami Heat's Pursuit Of Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17374898_168388303_lowres
News

Former Boston Celtics Draft Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18153936_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum Asked About Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago