LOOK: Russell Westbrook's Instagram Story On Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook posted to his Instagram story on Thursday.
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook posted to his Instagram story.

Westbrook is coming off his first season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets in addition to the Lakers. 

In 2012, he made the NBA Finals with the Thunder, and in 2017 he won the NBA's MVP Award.

Over the last four seasons, he has been on a new team every season. 

He went from the Thunder to the Rockets in the summer of 2019, and then from the Rockets to the Wizards in the summer of 2020. 

Last summer, the Wizards sent him to the Lakers.

Recently, he has been in a lot of trade rumors. 

On August 5, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported some intriguing details about Westbrook and the Lakers.

Buha On August 5"There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

It will be interesting to see what the Lakers end up doing, but even at 33-years-old, Westbrook is still a very good player.

