LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posts 2 Things To His Instagram Story On Friday

On Friday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook posted two things to his Instagram story.

Westbrook is 33-years-old, and just finished up his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

The 2017 NBA MVP has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the summer, and earlier this month The Athletic's Jovan Buha provided more insight on the situation.

Buha: "There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

Westbrook has been on a different team in each of the last four seasons, so if he were to get traded again it would be his fifth team in as many years.

He played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder, and made the NBA Finals in 2012 (and won the MVP in 2017).

In the summer of 2019, the Thunder traded him to the Houston Rockets where he reunited with James Harden.

The following summer he was sent from Houston to the Washington Wizards.

Finally, he was sent from the Wizards to the Lakers last summer.

The Lakers went 33-49 on the season, and they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.