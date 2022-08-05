Skip to main content

LOOK: Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Post

On Friday, Steph Curry posted a video to Instagram. Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in June.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday, Steph Curry posted a video to Instagram for his daughter's tenth birthday. 

Curry and the Warriors are coming off a phenomenal season where they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in June.  

The former Davidson star turned 34-years-old during the season, but he is still looking as good as ever.

During the regular season, he averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range.  

The Warriors finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

They lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Celtics, but roared back to win four out of five and end the series in six games. 

This was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. 

In 2020 and 2021, they had missed the NBA Playoffs.

Prior to the drought, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships. 

Therefore, they have also been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons, which o other team in the league has done during that time span. 

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are both 32-years-old, and the roster is loaded with young talent. 

They will likely be one of the best teams in the NBA again next year, and the dynasty appears far from over. 

USATSI_18348929_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_12380840_168388303_lowres
News

Former Suns And Nets Star Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18500183_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Steph Curry Tweeted A Video On Thursday

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17701826_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_10810560_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Viral Video Of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons In Los Angeles

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_17843926_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Kevin Durant Tweets A Photo On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12703462_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 5 - An Eleven-Time All-Star Is Born

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_13902191_168388303_lowres
News

This 4x NBA All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_17889584_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago