LOOK: Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Post

On Friday, Steph Curry posted a video to Instagram for his daughter's tenth birthday.

Curry and the Warriors are coming off a phenomenal season where they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in June.

The former Davidson star turned 34-years-old during the season, but he is still looking as good as ever.

During the regular season, he averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range.

The Warriors finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

They lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Celtics, but roared back to win four out of five and end the series in six games.

This was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

In 2020 and 2021, they had missed the NBA Playoffs.

Prior to the drought, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.

Therefore, they have also been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons, which o other team in the league has done during that time span.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are both 32-years-old, and the roster is loaded with young talent.

They will likely be one of the best teams in the NBA again next year, and the dynasty appears far from over.