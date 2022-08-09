LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday

Skip to main content
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook posted to his Instagram story on Monday.
On Monday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook posted to his Instagram story.

The two posts can be seen in the screenshots below. 

Russell Westbrook's Instagram story 

Westbrook just finished up playing his first season for the Los Angeles Lakers this past year.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. 

However, the Lakers went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs (and the play-in tournament). 

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the two play-in spots.  

It's safe to say that is now how anyone imagined their season would go. 

Westbrook has been on a different team in each of the last four seasons.

He began his pro-career with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

With the Thunder, he became a superstar and played there for 11 seasons.

In 2012, they made the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

In 2017, Westbrook won the NBA MVP Award. 

After the Thunder, he was traded to the Houston Rockets where he spent one season reunited with James Harden.

The following summer he was sent to the Washington Wizards where he played with Bradley Beal. 

Finally, last summer he was traded to the Lakers to join Anthony Davis and James. 

There is no question that he is one of the greatest players of this generation (and all-time). 

