Luka Doncic's Incredible Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral

Before the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic walked into the arena dressed as a cowboy.

On Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Texas.

The Mavs won the game 124-115, which was their third straight victory.

Before the game, All-Star Luka Doncic walked into the arena dressed as a cowboy, and the clip is going viral on Twitter.

He pulled up in a vintage car, and came out with a cowboy hat, boots and a tucked in shirt with jeans.

The video that the Mavs posted to their Twitter account has over two million views and 20,000 likes.

Doncic had an excellent game, as he put up 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

The former third-overall pick also shot 9/16 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range.

With the victory, the Mavs are now 18-16 in 34 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been sensational going 13-5 in 18 games hosted in Dallas.

With how close the Western Conference has been, they are only 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Doncic is averaging 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 31 games.

Last season, he led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals, so they have high expectations for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

As for the Lakers, the loss was their fourth in a row, and they are now 13-20 in 33 games.

Currently, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference.