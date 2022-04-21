Here's What Marcus Smart Posted To Instagram After The Celtics Beat The Nets In Game 2

Marcus Smart posted several photos to Instagram after the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 114-107 on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday afternoon Marcus Smart several photos to Instagram.

Smart recently became the first guard to win Defensive Player of The Year since Gary Payton.

The Celtics now have a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics after winning the first two games at home.

They will play the next two games of the series on the road at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Related stories on NBA basketball