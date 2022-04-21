VIRAL: You Won't Believe What Marcus Smart Wore Before Game 2
Marcus Smart wore an awesome robe before the Boston Celtics hosted the Brooklyn Nets for Game 2.
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Brooklyn Nets for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, and before the game Marcus Smart wore an awesome robe.
Smart recently won the Defensive Player of The Year Award.
The Celtics lead the series 1-0 after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon at home.
After Wednesday, the following two games will be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
