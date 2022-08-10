Skip to main content
Miami Heat Star Sends Out An Amazing Tweet

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out an amazing tweet on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo sent out an awesome Tweet.

Oladipo tweeted: "For all those who have something negative and rude to say on my timeline today I miss y’all and love y’all as well. God bless y’all and enjoy the rest of your day. peace and love always."

Oladipo and the Heat are coming off a very solid season.

They were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

In the second-round, they knocked off Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

However, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in a Game 7 in Miami. 

Oladipo averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. 

At one point, he was one of the rising stars in the NBA. 

At 25-years-old, he made his first All-Star Game playing for the Indiana Pacers in 2018.

He also made the All-Star Game the following season, and the Pacers were a very solid team.  

However, he dealt with several injuries over the last few seasons that have slowed down his prime.

Yet, he appears to have found a good spot in Miami where he can play a big role on a contending team.

In addition to the Heat and Pacers, he has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana University. 

