NBA Superstar Jayson Tatum Describes 'Surreal' NBA 2K Cover
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has had quite the summer.
Fresh off of winning his first NBA championship this past June,a gold medal with Team USA in Paris and a Jordan Brand tour throughout some of China's biggest cities, the former Duke Blue Devil is the cover athlete of the standard version of NBA 2K25. Tatum was one of the Celtics' best players, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals a game in 74 opportunities a season ago.
Tatum went on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," in which he described the still-surreal feeling seeing the cover gives him.
"That might be the coolest thing," Tatum said. "Just as a kid, right, every kid grew up playing 'NBA 2K.' First, you want to dream about being in the game, and that happens your rookie year. Then the top of the mountain is wanting to be on the cover.
"When I found out, and just seeing it right now is still, like, a surreal feeling. It's incredible."
Tatum joins the list of active players to grace the cover of 2K's flagship franchise, which includes:
- Chris Paul (NBA 2K8)
- Kevin Durant (NBA 2K13, 2K15)
- LeBron James (NBA 2K14)
- Stephen Curry (NBA 2k16)
- James Harden (NBA 2K16)
- Anthony Davis (NBA 2K16, 2K20)
- Paul George (NBA 2K17)
- Kyrie Irving (NBA 2K18)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA 2K19)
- Damian Lillard (NBA 2K21)
- Zion Williamson (NBA 2K21)
- Luka Doncic (NBA 2K22)
- Devin Booker (NBA 2K23)
Tatum's full appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" can be seen below.