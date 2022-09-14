NBA Twitter Explodes Over Kyle Kuzma's Outfit For New York Fashion Week

Kyle Kuzma has been a very solid player over his first five seasons in the NBA.

Even though the 27-year-old has never made an All-Star Game, he is still one of the most famous players in the entire league.

He has 4.9 million followers on Instagram (more than four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green) and 1.2 million followers on Twitter (more than six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler).

A large part of his fame comes from the fact that he played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first four seasons of his pro-career.

He also helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble in Disney World.

Because of his popularity, he is among the most talked about NBA players on social media.

On Wednesday, a video is going viral of Kuzma from New York Fashion Week.

The NBA Champion is wearing a unique outfit, and many people have shared their opinions in the comments and quote tweets of the video.

Some fans like it, while others don't.

NFL free agent Cole Beasley wrote in a quote tweet: "What is this? Lol"

Fadeaway World wrote in a comment: "Kuz’s drip here is very… interesting, to say the least"



Kuzma just finished playing his first season for the Washington Wizards (the Wizards acquired him in a blockbuster trade in the summer of 2021), averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest in 66 regular season games.

The 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists were both career highs.