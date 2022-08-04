LOOK: Carlos Boozer Comments On Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram Post

Skip to main content

LOOK: 2x NBA All-Star Comments On Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram Post

Carlos Boozer commented on Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram post. Boozer played 13-years in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. As for Beckham Jr., he is one of the best players in the NFL and has played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.
Recently, NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. made a post to Instagram, and his post had thousands of likes and comments. 

One of the people who commented was two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Carlos Boozer's Comment On Odell Beckham Jr's Post 

Boozer last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, and he is currently 40-years-old.  

At one point, he was a legitimate star in the NBA  

With the Utah Jazz, he formed a dynamic duo with Deron Williams, and they made the Western Conference Finals in 2007. 

That season, Boozer made the All-Star Game and averaged 20.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest.

He also played on the Chicago Bulls when they were one of the elite teams in the NBA with Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose.  

In 2011, they made the Eastern Conference Finals, and Boozer averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Overall, he had a fantastic career in the NBA, and was part of two teams that were contending for titles.

As for Beckham Jr., he is fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, but he got injured during the game. 

He has been one of the best wide receivers in all of the NFL since he came into the league in 2014 out of LSU.

In addition to the Rams, he has also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. 

Right now, he is still just 29-years-old, and remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. 

