Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Pregame Outfit
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Tuesday.
The Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons are facing off in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening, and before the game Steph Curry was wearing an awesome pregame outfit.
The photo of Curry walking into the arena can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.
Curry and the Warriors have been fantastic this season with a 31-12 record in 43 games played.
They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns, but have held the first seed at different points during the season.
After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they appear as if they will end that drought this season and return to being a team who is making deep runs in the postseason.
