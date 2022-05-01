LOOK: Steph Curry's Pre-Game Outfit Before Game 1
The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.
Before the game, the Warriros posted a video of three-time NBA Champion Steph Curry walking into the arena.
The Warriors come into the series after crushing the Denver Nuggets in just five games.
They had a chance to go for the sweep in Game 4 in Denver, but Nikola Jokic was able to help lead the Nuggets to their only victory of the series.
This is the first time that Curry and the Warriors have been in the NBA Playoffs since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Prior to their two-year playoff drought, they had been to five straight Finals, and won three NBA Championships in that span.
Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, so seeing him back in the playoffs has been a nice addition to this year's postseason.
As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a six-game series where they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Last year, they lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.
