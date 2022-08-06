LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted A Viral Video On Friday

On Friday, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry sent out a tweet with a video, and the post is going viral with thousands of likes and views.

Curry posted a video for his daughter's tenth birthday.

As for Curry and the Warriors, they are coming off a fantastic season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference.

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range, and he turned 34-years-old during the season.

The Warriors made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019, and they won the NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The title was their fourth in the last eight seasons, because prior to their playoff drought they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that time span.

One of the reasons that they had struggled in the two years prior was due to injuries.

Curry missed a large portion of one of the seasons, and Klay Thompson missed both seasons.

Therefore, Thompson has technically played in the NBA Finals six times in a row.

Right now, they are already one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.

While they have never won three titles in a row, they are showing the same kind of dominance that Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls showed in the 1990's.

Thompson and Draymond Green are just 32-years-old, and they also have young talent on the roster.

There is no telling how many more titles they could win.