Steph Curry Tweeted 4 Photos On Monday



On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month.
On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos. 

Curry: "2️⃣9️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ fam in the Bay!! What a special group. Still in awe of what our @2974Collection has become. From an idea, to the actual NFT, to a celebration w/ friends. Love to @FTX_Official for helping bring this dream to light. Thanks to everyone for joining me on this journey!" 

Curry and the Warriors are fresh off winning the NBA Championship last month over the Boston Celtics. 

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds to win the Western Conference.   

In the NBA Finals, they lost Game 1 of the series to the Celtics at home, but then went 4-1 the rest of the way and won the series in six games. 

This was their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and sixth time in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons. 

In 2020 and 2021 they missed the playoffs, but in the five seasons prior they had made the NBA Finals for five straight years and won three titles in that time span. 

They played LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight trips to the Finals from 2015-18 and went 3-1. 

The only one they lost to the Cavs was in 2016. 

in 2019, they lost to the Toronto Raptors, who were led by Kawhi Leonard at the time. 

In 2020 and 2021 they had played without Klay Thompson, who had been out due to injuries.

Thompson returned to the lineup for the Warriors in January. 

