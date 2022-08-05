Skip to main content

Steph Curry Tweeted A Video On Thursday

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry tweeted out a video. Curry and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season.
Curry: "Curry Camp ‘22 is back. Next generation of talent in the building but the OG’s gotta get some runs too. Make this week mean something. Let’s go! @24Bazemore @Tuff__Crowd #currybrand Stay tuned…"

Curry and the Warriors are fresh of winning the NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in June. 

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds, and then lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home to the Celtics. 

However, they would go 4-1 over the next five games, and win the series in Game 6. 

This was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. 

In 2020 and 2021, they missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but prior to the drought they had been the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

Therefore, they have also been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight seasons. 

They are already one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA. 

Right now, Curry is 34-years-old, but he still appears to be playing like it's his prime and in top shape. 

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are both 32-years-old, and they also have young talent on the roster. 

There is no question that the Warriors are in a position to win several more titles. 

They will more than likely be one of the best teams in the NBA again next year. 

