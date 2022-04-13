VIRAL: Everyone's Talking About Ben Simmons Outfit
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, and Ben Simmons was spotted in a unique outfit on the bench.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Ben Simmons did not play in the game, but his outfit on the sidelines made quite the statement.
The Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, which begins this upcoming weekend.
