Skip to main content
Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Pregame Outfit

Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Pregame Outfit

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Tuesday.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons faced off in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening, and before the game Steph Curry was wearing an awesome pregame outfit.   

The photo of Curry walking into the arena can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.  

Curry and the Warriors have been fantastic this season and their 102-86 win over the Pistons gives them a 32-12 record in 44 games played. 

They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns, but have held the first seed at different points during the season. 

After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they appear as if they will end that drought this season and return to being a team who is making deep runs in the postseason.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Pregame Outfit

18 seconds ago
USATSI_17527253_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe How Open Steph Curry Was For This 3-Pointer

1 minute ago
USATSI_17458537_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving's Interaction With A Fan

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17334731_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Tuesday

7 minutes ago
USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

8 minutes ago
USATSI_11474930_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Announced His Retirement On Instagram

8 minutes ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Awesome Photo Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

11 hours ago
USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Pistons-Warriors Game

13 hours ago
USATSI_15598922_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

13 hours ago