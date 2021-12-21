Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Pregame Outfit

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings in California at Chase Center on Monday night.

Before the game, the Warriors shared a photo of two-time MVP Steph Curry walking into the arena, and his awesome outfit can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the team.

Curry and the Warriors are 24-6 in their first 30 games of the season, and are a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.

If they can beat the Kings on Monday, they will have sole possession of the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the west.

As for the Kings, they are struggling at 13-18 in their first 31 games of the season.

