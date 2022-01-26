Viral Photo Of What Klay Thompson Wore After The Warriors Beat The Mavs
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday evening, and the win improved them to 34-13 on the season.
They crushed the Mavs 130-92, and are now three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the conference.
Klay Thompson shot 50% from the field, and had 15 points and six assists.
He was also a +26, which was the highest +/- of the entire starting lineup.
After the game, he added a nice touch to his outfit with a hat.
The photo of what Thompson wore can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Thompson also played 26 minutes in the game, which is the most he has played in a game since returning.
