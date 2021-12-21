Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Pregame Outfit

The Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 113-98 in California at Chase Center on Monday night.

Before the game, the Warriors shared a photo of two-time MVP Steph Curry (who ended up with a team-high 30 points) walking into the arena, and his awesome outfit can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the team.

Curry and the Warriors are 25-6 in their first 31 games of the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA and good for the top seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Kings, they are struggling at 13-19 in their first 32 games of the season, and have not been to the postseason since 2006 (which is the longest drought in the league).

