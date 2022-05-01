LOOK: Pre-Game Outfits Of Jayson Tatum And Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday in Massachusetts.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are in Massachusetts to play Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and before the game the Celtics posted a video of their star players pre-game outfits and the Bucks posted a photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo's pre-game outfit.

The Celtics advanced to the second-round after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs.

The shocking sweep was very impressive because the Nets have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who are in the middle of the primes of their careers.

As for the Bucks, they did not sweep the Chicago Bulls, but they crushed them in just five games.

They also had several blowouts in the series without even having Khris Middleton play in either Games 3, 4 or 5.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, and this year they finished the season as the with the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the second seed in the east, so they will have a home-court advantage in the series (first two games in Boston and a potential Game 7 would also be at home for the Celtics).

