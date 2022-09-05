This Video Of Russell Westbrook Is Going Viral

Back in July, rumors were running wild around the NBA about nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook potentially getting traded.

The former UCLA star opted into the final year of his contract, which will pay him nearly $47.1 million next season.

Last season, he played his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

He was available (only missing four games), and put up solid numbers, but the team just did not seem to have great chemistry on the floor.

As of September 4, he is still on the Lakers' roster for next season, but the rumors are still ongoing of a potential trade.

Recently, the 2017 NBA MVP posted a video to Instagram with the caption: "-Too Blessed to Be Stressed-

#whynot"

The post has over 620,000 likes, and over seven thousand comments.

In addition to Instagram, the video has also been shared all over Twitter.

As of right now, there is not anything Westbrook can do because he is under contract and has no control over if the Lakers will ultimately trade him or not.

The team went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs.

Even if Westbrook was not a great fit, there was definitely way too much blame pointed at him as the sole reason for their struggles.

In addition to the Lakers, the 33-year-old has also played for the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder, but he has been traded in each of the last three off-seasons.