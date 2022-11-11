Very Famous Person At Hornets-Heat Game

On Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat faced off in Florida, and during the game, a very famous guest was spotted sitting on the court.

Rapper J. Cole, who was on the cover of NBA 2k23, was in attendance at the game.

Bleacher Report's video of him has over 100,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes.

He is a known friend of Dennis Smith Jr., on the Hornets.

During the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star weekend, Smith Jr. had Cole help him during one of his dunks.

Both Cole and Smith Jr. are from North Carolina.

The two teams came into the night struggling, as the Hornets were on a six-game losing streak and the Heat were on a two-game losing streak.

Cole was in attendance for an entertaining battle because the Hornets won the fourth quarter by a score of 31-19 to send the game into overtime.

All-Star guard Jimmy Butler exploded for 35 points, eight rebounds and ten assists, leading the Heat to a 117-112 win.

Bam Adebayo also chipped in with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

They have now improved to 5-7 and snapped their losing streak, while the Hornets have lost seven games in a row and fell to 3-10 in their first 13 games.

Smith Jr. led the Hornets with eight assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. had 29 points.

Following this game, the Hornets will look to end the losing skid when they face off with the Heat (once again in Florida) on Saturday night.