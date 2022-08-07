Skip to main content
VIRAL: Ja Morant Tweets A Photo

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant recently tweeted out a photo. Last season, Morant and the Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
Recently, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet with a photo, and his post is going viral on Twitter.

Morant: "damn i got a 3yr old .. happy birthday to my baby daddy love you princess #KaariJ"

Morant and the Grizzlies are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference. 

In addition, to the team's success, the 2019 second overall pick made the first All-Star Game of his young career.

He was also a starter in just his third season in the NBA.

The team beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, which was also the first series win of Morant's career. 

They beat the Timberwolves in six games, and the series was extremely competitive. 

Following the Timberwolves, they faced off Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round. 

The series was tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Memphis. 

At the end of Game 3, Morant got injured, and he did not return for the remainder of the series. 

The Warriors would send the Grizzlies home in Game 6.

They went 1-2 in the three games without Morant in the series. 

The Warriors then knocked off Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in five games. 

Finally, they beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, to captured their fourth title in the last eight years.

For the Grizzlies, this was definitely a season they can build off of. 

