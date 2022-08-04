Skip to main content

VIRAL: Kevin Durant Quote Tweets Antonio Brown

Recently, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, but he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown sent out a tweet, and 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant quote tweeted it. 

Brown is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL, but he is currently a free agent. 

He has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career. 

In 2021, he won the Super Bowl when Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs. 

As for Durant, he is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. 

He was the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, and he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (who the Sonics became), Golden State Warriors and Nets. 

With the Thunder, he won the MVP Award in 2014, and with the Warriors he won the NBA Championship in 2017 and 2018. 

He also won the NBA Finals MVP Award both times.

In the summer of 2019, he signed with Brooklyn, but missed the first season due to injury. 

However, the two seasons he has played with Kyrie Irving and the Nets, they have won just one playoff series.

This past season, they were swept in four games by the Boston Celtics. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of right now, he still remains on the Nets. 

USATSI_18033830_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Durant Quote Tweets Antonio Brown

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post To Signer Chris Brown

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_11825371_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Massive Report About LeBron James' Future On Thursday

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_18423020_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story On Thursday

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_7709392_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Dwyane Wade Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16152469_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18703209_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
News

New Dallas Mavericks Star Sends Out A Tweet

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18467018_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Steph Curry's Instagram Story On Thursday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago