Recently, seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown sent out a tweet, and 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant quote tweeted it.

Brown is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL, but he is currently a free agent.

He has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.

In 2021, he won the Super Bowl when Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for Durant, he is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

He was the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, and he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (who the Sonics became), Golden State Warriors and Nets.

With the Thunder, he won the MVP Award in 2014, and with the Warriors he won the NBA Championship in 2017 and 2018.

He also won the NBA Finals MVP Award both times.

In the summer of 2019, he signed with Brooklyn, but missed the first season due to injury.

However, the two seasons he has played with Kyrie Irving and the Nets, they have won just one playoff series.

This past season, they were swept in four games by the Boston Celtics.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of right now, he still remains on the Nets.