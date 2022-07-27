VIRAL: LeBron James Posts Instagram Video On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to his Instagram with a video.

James was on a basketball court getting shots up, and wrote the caption: "Tranquility at it’s finest. I simply just love you!! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #StriveforGreatness🚀"

The 19-year NBA veteran just finished his fourth season for the Lakers, but they went just 33-49 on the season.

Therefore, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

The 37-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

A team with James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, having such a poor season caused for a lot of criticism.

James joined the Lakers in the summer of 2018.

He was originally drafted with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers where he played for seven season.

In the summer of 2010, James joined the Miami Heat where he went to the NBA Finals four seasons in a row and won his first two NBA Championships.

In the summer of 2014, James rejoined the Cavs, and made another four straight trips to the NBA Finals (in total he made the NBA Finals eight seasons in a row).

They won the NBA Championship in 2016.

In 2020, he won a title with the Lakers, but in the last two seasons the Lakers have lost in the first-round and missed the playoffs.