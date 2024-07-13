Lil Wayne Makes Bold Statement About Lakers Star Bronny James
Bronny James will be among the most talked about rookies from the class of 2024.
He will play with his father, LeBron James (on the Los Angeles Lakers), which will form the first-ever father-son duo in NBA history.
Recently, Lil Wayne spoke about Bronny (via FS1's Undisputed).
Lil Wayne: "I don't see any fear... I think he can become real good, great, because of who is father is, also because he shows you how hard he works. He works real hard."
Skip Bayless also asked Lil Wayne if he thinks that Bronny could make an All-Star Game.
Lil Wayne responded: "Definitely."
Bronny finished his one season of college basketball at USC with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the details of his contract with the Lakers.
Via McMenamin on July 3: "Bronny James has agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million deal with the Lakers, a league source told ESPN. Team option on the fourth year."
The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
In 2020, the Lakers won the title, and they reached the conference finals in 2023.