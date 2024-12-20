Lil Wayne Makes Honest Statement About Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James is currently in the middle of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former USC guard has appeared in seven NBA games (with very limited playing time).
Recently, Lil Wayne was asked about Bronny (via The Skip Bayless Show).
Bayless: "Can you see him contributing at all as the year wears on?"
Wayne: "The way it looks, Skip. Obviously, it doesn't look like that right now. He would have to show me. Give me ten more of those 30 games... In the G League, but give me ten more of those 30 birds... Start training, work on your game. Work on your game. Embrace that."
Bronny has also played in six G League games.
He had 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 5/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes against the Greensobro Swarm (on Thursday in Orlando).
Via Ballislife.com: "Bronny James today
16 Points
5/15 Shooting
2/5 Threes
5 Assists (game high)
4 Rebounds
3 Steals
6 Turnovers"
Lil Wayne is more than likely correct about the fact that Bronny won't be a major player for the Lakers this season.
That said, he has shown major signs of development over the past week with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via NBA World: "Bronny James in his last 4 games:
16 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST
30 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST
16 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST
16 PTS | 4 AST | 4 STL"