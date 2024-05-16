Lil Wayne Makes Shocking Statement About NBA Star Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is coming off a year where he led the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship.
Over the last four seasons, he has won three MVP Awards (and the 2023 Finals MVP Award).
That said, rapper Lil Wayne recently made surprising comments about Jokic that went viral on social media (h/t Daily Loud).
Wayne: "I don't like Jokic. I don't like his game. I'm from the old school. Some people say he's got an old school game, I guess. I guess that's the oldest school that I'm from, because he looks like the dad's dad bod out there. He look like the dad of the YMCA player."
Jokic finished Tuesday's Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an incredible 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games), and currently lead the Timberwolves 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
If the Timberwolves are able to keep the series alive, Game 7 would be on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs currently lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas.