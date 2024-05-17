Lil Wayne Makes Shockingly Bold Statement About Minnesota Timberwolves
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
With their season on the line, the Timberwolves showed up and won by a score of 115-70.
Game 7 will now be on Sunday in Denver.
After the big win, Lil Wayne (via FS1's Undisputed) made a bold statement about the Timberwolves.
Wayne: "I saw a T-Wolves team that can win the championship."
Paul Pierce then asked: "So you got them winning Game 7 in Denver?"
Wayne: "I got Minnesota winning Game 7."
The Timberwolves were led by All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who finished with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
They also shot 46.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range (as a team).
Meanwhile, the Nuggets shot just 30.2% from the field.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas.
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (they also beat the Timberwolves in the first round).
However, the Timberwolves are a much better team this year, because Edwards has blossomed into arguably one of the ten best players in the league.