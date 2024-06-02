Lil Wayne Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals
On June 6, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Celtics had been expected to be in this position, while the Mavs made a surprise run through the Western Confernece.
That said, they have superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, so anyhting will be possible in the series.
On Friday, rapper Lil Wayne made his prediction for the winner of the series (via FS1's Undisputed).
Lil Wayne: "The Mavericks in, I say it goes 7. Mavs in 7."
If Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving continue to play at the level they have during the playoffs, the Mavs could very well pull off the upset.
The Celtics have a much deeper team, but it's safe to say that Doncic and Irving are just as good (if not better) than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
This is the first time the Mavs have been to the NBA Finals since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat to win the title.
The Mavs have been to the Western Conference finals twice over the previous three seasons.
As for the Celtics, they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.
They have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times over the previous eight seasons, and this is their second time in the NBA Finals since the 2022 season.