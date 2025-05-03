Fastbreak

Lil Wayne Sends Heartfelt Message To Gregg Popovich

Lil Wayne sent a message to former San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Lil Wayne looks on in the second quarter against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Gregg Popovich had been the coach of the San Antonio Spurs for 29 years.

However, it's now been announced that the NBA legend will go from being the coach to the front office.

Via The San Antonio Spurs: "Coach Pop transitions to Spurs President of Basketball Operations"

Many people around the sports world reacted to the news.

One person who sent out a post was Lil Wayne.

His post had over 9,000 likes and 290,000 impressions.

Lil Wayne wrote: "Congrats on the career Coach Pop!! Flowers!! 💐 I’ve observed your approach to coaching and to the game and I applied the same approach to life at times and came out a winner every time. Thx Coach! I just might have to Popavich! Shut yo mouth. I’m just talmbout Pop!"

Wayne (who is one of the most notable rappers of all time) is a big NBA fan.

Many people commented on his post.

@Cl6ne: "Goat Wayne speaking highly of Goat Pop, it don’t get better than this. 🤝🐐🐐"

@lestealana: "Weezy 🤝🏽 Coach Pop"

@nateryansports: "Touching tribute to Coach Pop from…

Lil Wayne."

@fourdtough: "from one goat to another."

Lil Wayne
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Popovich helped lead the Spurs to five NBA Championships (and six trips to the Finals).

The 76-year-old will go down among the best coaches in all of sports history.

Via StatMuse: "Gregg Popovich has more playoff wins than the

— Hawks
— Heat
— Suns
— Rockets
— Bucks
— Jazz
— Cavs
— Pacers
— Trail Blazers
— Mavericks
— Nuggets
— Wizards
— Kings
— Nets
— Clippers
— Magic
— Raptors
— Grizzlies
— Timberwolves
— Hornets
— Pelicans"

