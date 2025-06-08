Lil Wayne Sends Message To Tyrese Haliburton Before Pacers-Thunder Game 2
On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, Lil Wayne sent out a post (via X) that had over 18,000 likes in nine hours.
Wayne wrote: "Hali u gon have to sweep these boyz to get some real respect from these folks. Ya clearly walking on water rn and they act like ya surfing. Hang ten dude and make em ride ya wave! Or drown. Ain’t that a beach."
The Pacers won Game 1 (also in Oklahoma) by a score of 111-110.
Haliburton finished with 14 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
He also nailed the game-winning shot.
Via CBS Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner (0.3 sec) is the latest GW shot in an NBA Finals Game since...
Michael Jordan in 1997 (Game 1)."
Haliburton is in the middle of a historic run that got the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season.
Via The NBA: "Another clutch Haliburton moment in Game 1.
It was his FIFTH go-ahead, game-winning, or game-tying FG in the last 30 seconds of 4Q or OT
That passes Ray Allen (4 in 2009) for the most in a single playoff run in the play-by-play era."
Game 3 will be on Wednesday night in Indiana.
Haliburton is in his fifth season.