Lil Wayne Sends Out Viral Post After Luka Doncic Lakers Trade
Lil Wayne is one of the most famous rappers of all time.
He is also notably a big Los Angeles Lakers (and NBA) fan.
Earlier this month, the Lakers pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history when they acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on February 2: "Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:
- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st
- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd"
Following the deal, Lil Wayne sent out a post (via X) that had over 43,000 likes and 5.4 million impressions.
He wrote: "Lawwwwwwd have mercy!!!! Kuz my Lakers r obviously merciless!!!! This sh!t bout to be krazy slime!! Laker Luka?!?! Wow"
Many people reacted to the legendary rapper's post.
@HeyyDiva: "Now Wayne, when they became your team???😂"
@NotMikeLeeAgain: "You from NOLA yet your teams are
- Lakers
- Packers
- Astros
wtf lol"
@yung_mezz: "A Lakers and Packers fan from New Orleans? I’m glad they kept you off the sb"
@dtpdrew: "Lil Wayne def happy with this trade.
Laker fans were tired of AD and Bron"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record in 52 games.
They have gone 1-1 in their first two games with Doncic in the lineup.
On Wednesday, the Lakers will resume action when they host the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles.