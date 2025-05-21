Lil Wayne Was Right About Lakers Star Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James was among the most discussed players during the 2024-25 NBA season.
While he did not have a lot of production in the NBA, the 20-year-old guard was excellent during his G League regular season minutes.
During the middle of the season, Lil Wayne spoke about Bronny (via The Skip Bayless Show in December).
Bayless: "Can you see him contributing at all as the year wears on?"
Wayne: "The way it looks, Skip. Obviously, it doesn't look like that right now... Give me ten more of those 30 games... In the G League, but give me ten more of those 30 birds... Start training, work on your game. Work on your game. Embrace that."
Lil Wayne ended up being correct, as Bronny never became a rotational player for the Lakers in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
That said, he kept doing well in the G League for South Bay.
He finished with averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Bleacher Report (on March 25): "Bronny dropped CAREER-HIGH in G League tonight
39 PTS
7 REB
14-21 FG
HOOPER"
In the NBA, Bronny's total averages were 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Going into his second season, it's possible that Bronny could get more minutes.