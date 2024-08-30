Lonnie Walker Makes First Social Media Post After Signing With Boston Celtics
Lonnie Walker is a player that came into the NBA with a lot of potential.
While he has never been an All-Star, he is a solid role player who is coming off a year where he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news that Walker would sign with the Boston Celtics.
Shams Charania of The Athletic added the surprising detail that the contract is an Exhibit 10.
Via Charania: "Contract details for Lonnie Walker IV with the Celtics, sources said: Exhibit 10. An E10 allows Celtics to give a bonus to Walker if he is waived after training camp and plays for the team's G League affiliate in Maine."
On Thursday, Walker made his first post to Instagram following the big news.
Walker captioned his post: "Mental fortitude- “is the ability to have strength in the face of adversity. When you’re knocked down, to get back up and fight.”Gods plan is far greater and better than you can ever imagine. To all the underdogs out there. Never give up , never lose hope. Enjoy the grind, the process, and enjoy the chapter that you are in. Sometimes life is going great, and sometimes you have to reach the bottom to pick yourself back up. But that’s the beauty in it all. The lessons you learn in the process of reaching your best self. A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. Everyone’s process is different enjoy yours. It will only continue to get better with discipline and consistency. Remember your hardest battle is yourself. Thanks to everyone who congratulated me but the job is far from finished. I’m excited for what’s yet to become. - IV"
Walker has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers over six seasons.