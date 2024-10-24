Lonzo Ball's Alley-Oop To Zach LaVine Went Viral In Bulls-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls are playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana for their first game of the season.
During the game, Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine connected for a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LONZO UPSTAIRS TO LAVINE ↗️🔥"
Ball is playing in his first game since the 2021-22 season.
He had five points, two rebounds and four assists while shooting 2/4 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, LaVine put up 23 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/14 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in his first 29 minutes.
At one point, Ball was one of the best young point guards in the NBA.
He was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA by the Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games.
As for LaVine, he is now in his eighth season with the Bulls.
The two-time NBA All-Star had averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 25 games last year.
The Bulls finished last season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
Following the Pelicans, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.