Lonzo Ball's Dunk Went Viral In Bulls-Wizards Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls played the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
The Bulls lost by a score of 125-107.
Despite the loss, Lonzo Ball finished with five points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
After missing over two seasons of action, he also threw down his first dunk of the year.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Zo's first dunk in 3 years ‼️"
Many people shared their thoughts on the exciting play.
Julia Poe: "a huge sign of confidence for both that knee and that wrist, good stuff all around"
@OwnHimScoot: "Yooo wtf he’s still fast and bouncy asf"
@thunderxspears: "Look at the speed n explosion . Looks fine physically"
@Andy_Beebe: "It's been awhile since Lonzo did this in an #NBA game... "
Ball is averaging 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 32.9% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 15 games.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans (he was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft).
With the loss, the Bulls dropped to 15-19 in their first 34 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.
On Saturday night, the Bulls will resume action when they host the New York Knicks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.