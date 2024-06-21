Lonzo Ball's Future With Chicago Bulls Reportedly In Jeopardy
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Chicago Bulls made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to land Josh Giddey.
The 21-year-old was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he could end up being the point guard of the future in Chicago.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN."
Following the news, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic speculated that the Bulls could look to move on from point guard Lonzo Ball.
Via Mayberry's article in The Athletic: "It’s impossible to not view Giddey as insurance in case Ball doesn’t return. By bringing in Giddey, the Bulls also might have signaled they’re ready to move on from Ball. A trade or buyout could be likely."
Ball was supposed to be the team's starting point guard, but he has dealt with injures that have prevented him from playing since the 2021-22 season.
Over his 35 games with Chicago, the former UCLA star averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second.
The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons.