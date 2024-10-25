Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls will play their second game of the season when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Lonzo Ball has been ruled out.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Bulls list Lonzo Ball out vs. Bucks for injury management.
This was always the most logical choice for the Bulls’ first set of B2B games, freeing him to play in Saturday’s home opener against the Thunder."
Ball is coming off a game where he had five points, two rebounds and four assists while shooting 2/4 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 14 minutes of playing time.
He appeared in his first regular season game since the 2021-22 season.
The Bulls lost to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 123-111.
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UCLA.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Following the Bucks, the Bulls will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder and the United Center.
Last season, they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.