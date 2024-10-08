Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Chicago Bulls will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first preseason game.
For the game, the Bulls could get Lonzo Ball back on the floor.
Via Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports on Monday: "Billy wouldn’t commit either way to Lonzo playing tomorrow in Cleveland. Still want to ramp him up more but did do contact yesterday"
For Bulls fans, just the though of potentially getting Ball back on the court is huge.
Matt Roth added more details: "Lonzo Ball is a game time decision today against the Cavs. He hasn’t played in a game since January 14, 2022."
Ball came into the league with a lot of hype when he was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He finished his one season with the Bulls averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games (2021-22).
In addition to the Bulls, Ball has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Evan Sidery on October 6: "Lonzo Ball continues to respond well to an increasing workload as he prepares for his unprecedented comeback.
Ball is in line to play a key role in the Bulls’ second unit.
Ball will become the first professional athlete to successfully return from a knee cartilage transplant."
The Bulls will play their first regular season game on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.