Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be in Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies.
For the game, they will have one of their best players in action, as Lonzo Ball is available on the injury report.
Ball is averaging 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in his first two games.
Via Drew Stevens of #TheBIGS: "Bulls list Lonzo Ball as “available” for their tilt with the Grizzlies Monday.
It’ll be the first instance this season where Ball — who is currently restricted to 14-16 minutes a game and won’t play in back-to-back sets for now — has played on just a day’s rest."
After missing over two years, it makes sense why the Bulls will be cautious with how much they play the former UCLA star.
That said, he is still an excellent option to have off the bench (even in limited minutes).
The Bulls are 1-2 in their first three games after most recently losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-95.
Following the Grizzlies, the Bulls will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening at the United Center.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 2-1 in their first three games.
They most recently defeated the Magic by a score of 124-111.
Following their showdown with the Bulls, the Grizzlies will remain at home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Memphis.