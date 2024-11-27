Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Magic Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls will play the Orlando Magic in Florida.
For the game, Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The former UCLA star has missed each of the previous 15 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lonzo Ball (wrist) listed questionable Wednesday."
According to ESPN's Shams Charania and Ramona Shelburne, Ball could make his return to action against Orlando.
After missing over two years, Ball has appeared in three games this season.
He is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Via Charania on Tuesday: "Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, out since Oct. 28 with a wrist sprain, is targeting his return to action on Wednesday against the Magic in Orlando, sources tell me and @ramonashelburne."
The Bulls come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-11 record in 19 games.
They most recently beat the Washington Wizards (127-108).
Following the Magic, the Bulls will resume action on Friday evening when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at the United Center.
As for the Magic, they are the third seed in the east with a 12-7 record in 19 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets (95-84).
Following the Bulls, the Magic will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.