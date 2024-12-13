Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls will host the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center.
For the game, Lonzo Ball is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lonzo Ball (injury management) listed probable for Friday."
After missing over two years, Ball has appeared in eight games so far this season.
The former UCLA star has averages of 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 36.8% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
The Bulls enter play as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-15 record in their first 25 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid.
Most recently, the Bulls lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 108-100.
Ball finished the loss with three points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/7 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
Following Charlotte, the Bulls will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors.
Ball is in his eighth NBA season (sixth playing).
As for the Hornets, they are 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-17 record in 24 games.
They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.