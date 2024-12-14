Lonzo Ball LaMelo Ball Video Goes Viral Before Hornets-Bulls Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center.
Before the game, Lonzo Ball was seen throwing the ball at his younger brother (LaMelo).
The clip unsurprisingly got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "Lonzo with some pregame big bro duties 🤣"
Many fans reacted in the comments.
@andreww.sakala: "all jokes aside, i feel like lonzo soo proud of his lil bro"
@ecyoungflyy: "That’s hard. Meetin up w yo bro at tha highest level.. give Lavar his credit"
@anthenderson2: "Lonzo might as well come to Charlotte"
@the_alexconnell: "We hate on this family so much, but Lavar did what any good father would do and it paid off beautifully"
@lordelazarus: "Ball throwin the ball to ball.."
The Bulls won by a score of 109-95.
They improved to 11-15 in their first 26 games of the season, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Lonzo finished the night with ten points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
As for the Hornets, they dropped to 7-18 in their first 25 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
LaMelo did not play in the game.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous seven games.
He is averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 18 games.